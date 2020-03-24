Poplar Grove woman makes face masks to prevent spread of COVID-19

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — A Poplar Grove woman is firing up her sewing machine to help fight COVID-19.

Becky Coulson is sewing masks for hospital workers, nursing homes and people most at risk of getting the virus.

You might remember Becky—13 WREX featured her when she made pouches for baby kangaroos impacted by the recent Australia wildfires.

Now Becky says she's excited to help others make masks.

"People that have sewing machines that haven't sewn in years have contacted me to say, 'Hey I used to know how to sew, can you walk me through this?'"

