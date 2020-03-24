Man wanted after shots fired, allegedly running from police

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police ask for help from the public to find a man they say drove away from police after a shots fired call.

Police are looking for Eurel Wilford, 24, of Rockford.

On Tuesday around 10:40 a.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Mulberry Street for shots fired.

When they got there, they say they found casings and a home had been hit by gunfire. During the investigation, officers say they found a car they believe was driven by Wilford, a suspect in the case. Police say when they tried to pull him over, someone inside the car threw out a handgun.

Police now have a warrant out for Wilford. He is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

If you have any information, call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.