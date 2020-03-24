Families struggle with funerals during COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As COVID-19 continues to spread through out the state of Illinois, the virus is making it harder for families to deal with loss.

Families have been forced to reconsider how to lay their loved ones to rest.

"We have three actually on hold right now one funeral and two memorial services," said owner of Honquest Family Funeral Home, Tim Honquest.

The funeral home says these families are trying to wait until the outbreak calms down.

But if you were to lose a loved one and your family can't way, the facility is only allowing intermediate families at the funeral and is constantly cleaning the facility to keep people safe.

"Naturally when you come into a funeral home, you hug someone. You hug someone or shake hands and you can't do that anymore," said Honquest

But the changes don't stop there, the funeral home is adjusting how it transports some people who die at nursing homes and hospitals.

"When we go into these nursing facilities, that they actually take our gurney into the patients room, do the transfer of the patient to our gurney, bring it back to us and we never have to enter the building," said Honquest.

That way they can help stop the spread of the virus.

But in the meantime, the funeral home says if your loved one passes during the outbreak, it will do everything to help you during this tough time.

If you have any questions, you can contact Honquest Family Funeral Home at 815-636-5100.