Dream deferred: Olympic postponement brings mixed emotions for Byron’s Baker

BYRON (WREX) — Byron native Nolan Baker is close to reaching his Olympic dream. That dream will have to wait until 2021 after the International Olympic Committee announced the postponement of the Tokyo Games until next year.

"As somebody who's competing in the Olympic Trials and wanting to go to the Olympics, it's incredibly disappointing but I'm not disappointed in the Olympic Committee," Baker says of the decision to postpone. "I think the Olympic Committee made the right decision. If anything I think it takes a little pressure off me in the immediate time while we're quarantined at home."

Baker has spent the past seven months at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado honing his Greco-Roman wrestling skills. It's a style of wrestling featuring only upper body work, which Baker says perfectly suits his wrestling style. He was scheduled to compete in the Olympic Trials before COVID-19 started shutting down the sports world.

"Whoever wins the Olympic Trials will be the Olympian," Baker says as he explains the qualifying process. "So that's a big weight off my shoulders, knowing that if I win that tournament, I'm for sure going to the Olympics. The Olympic Trials would have been April 4-5. We have absolutely no idea when they're going to happen now."

Baker is back in Byron for the time being, trying to stay in shape at his family's house. He says he wrestled around with his brother when he first got back in town about a week and a half ago, before his brother left for Wisconsin. The delay of the Olympics gives Baker and other Olympic hopefuls a chance to properly prepare for competition.

"Initially I had the pressure of trying to stay in Olympic-level conditioning and shape in my own basement without a practice partner," he said. "Now with the fact that it's pushed back at least about a year, now I have the peace of mind that I'll be able to get back on the mat and get the full preparation that I thought I was going to get going into the Olympic Trial."

Baker is finding ways to challenge himself at home. He and his old friend Lucas Jurasek put together a head-to-head challenge to keep the competitive juices flowing during this time at home.

"We were just so bored in the quarantine, me and my buddy made a competition to see who could run a faster elliptical marathon," Baker said. "Yesterday, or two days ago at this point, I'm losing track of time, I ran a marathon on the elliptical. I'm just doing anything I can."

Just like everybody else trying to make it through this challenging time.