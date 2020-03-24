City of Freeport declares state of emergency

FREEPORT (WREX) — The City of Freeport has declared a state of emergency amid the outbreak of COVID-19.



Mayor Jodi Miller signed the declaration on Tuesday.



The declaration was signed because of the continuous spread of COVID-19.



Stephenson County declared a disaster emergency on Sunday after the first resident, a patient in their teens, tests positive for COVID-19.

The declaration allows the county to receive state and federal dollars to respond to the pandemic.

Winnebago County and Boone County adopted the same disaster declaration eight and four days ago, respectively.



The state of emergency in Freeport is in place for 7 days, but may renewed at the end of the 7 days.