YMCA program helps essential workers in need of day care

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some people are considered essential workers, but while day care facilities have closed, a local YMCA is stepping in to help.

Their parents work in hospitals, at fire and police stations, at grocery stores and gas stations, and more places that have been deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't know what I'd do without this program," Gwendolyn Kehoe, a parent of three children and the program director at the YMCA's Children's Learning Center, says.

Her husband is a first responder on the front-lines during this outbreak.

"They're giving of themselves and we want to make sure that their needs are provided for as well," Sarah Renicker, the executive director of the center, says.

Last week, all DCFS-licensed day care centers were ordered to close amid coronavirus concerns. Some facilities could apply for emergency programming though and the Children's Learning Center did just that.

"Right now, we're serving about 20 (kids), our classroom groupings are being limited to 10 in a room," Renicker says.

Kehoe's 4 year-old daughter is also in the program.

"My daughter is also autoimmune, so we're trying to keep her from not going into any grocery stores and things like that," Kehoe explains. "We try to keep her at home or here in the building."

Anyone who has to work can drop their kids off at this program. However, there is a procedure kids must go through before being admitted.

"Upon arrival, we are screening a lot more intensely, so we have a series of questions we ask parents as children are being dropped off," Renicker says. "We're taking their temperature when they arrive as well so that we know that they are not ill when they come into the program."

That health screening is done each and every morning kids are dropped off.

"We are vigilant throughout the day, if a child develops a cough or just isn't acting like themselves," Renicker explains.

The program is a watchful eye for parents who are watching our backs.

The YMCA's Children's Learning Center provides care for kids six weeks to 5 years-old. The downtown branch focuses on kids ages 6 through 12.

Renicker says payment is a pro-rated amount.