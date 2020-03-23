Rockford Police respond to four weekend shots fired calls

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police are investigating four different shots fired calls over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 21 around 4:40 p.m. police responded to the 2000 block of AShland Avenue for shots fired. Officers say they found casings in the front yard of a home there, two homes were also hit, according to police. Police say surveillance video shows a grey SUV parked in the area with two men getting out and shooting at a red sedan driving by.

On Saturday, March 21 around 11 p.m. Officers responded to the 900 block of 11th street for shots fired. When they got there, they say people in town from Elgin got into a fight with a resident in that area. During the fight, police say someone fired a shot before running away. Nothing was hit by gunfire, no casings were recovered.

On Sunday, March 22 around 4:35 p.m. Police say a fight happened in the parking lot of the West Side Stop Convenience Store in the 900 block of School Street. Police say surveillance video shows a fight. Then, police say a person in that vehicle shot at four others. Police did interview one of the suspects, but did not say if they made an arrest.

Finally, on Sunday March 22 around 10:15 p.m. Police responded to the 900 block of 11th Avenue for shots fired. Police say two 15-year-old kids ran from the area after they saw a fight between eight or nine people. Police say the kids were scared and ran away, when they ran they say they heard several shots fired. No one was hurt.

If you have any information on any of these cases, call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.