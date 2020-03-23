Rockford man gives free concert for neighbors

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Amid the chaos and fear of the coronavirus pandemic, one Rockford man wanted to shed a little light in the darkness.

It was quite fitting then that the Beatles', "Here Comes the Sun" was one of the songs David Stocker performed Monday night.

At 7:15 p.m., Stocker started strumming his guitar as an amplifier emitted his music to the neighborhod along the 600 block of Rural Street. A small crowd of people gathered, some on the sidewalks, some on the streets in their cars, and they listened.

The North Highland Square Neighborhood Association group posted on Facebook about Stocker's free concert to lift people's spirits. It's one of a number of small gestures neighbors have made during Illinois' Stay-at-Home order.

While no one knows when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, it's certain the small gestures in North Highland will continue.