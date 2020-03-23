River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Rock County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Rock River At Afton.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 9.1 feet just
after midnight tonight.
* Impact…At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area. There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.
&&
River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.
(Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages
– Flood full observed …for 1 pm…
Location stage stage stage/time Tue Wed Thu Fri
Afton 9.0 8.0 8.89 9 am 3/23 9.0 9.1 9.2 9.2
– Highest 24 hour change
– observed in river stage
– stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage
– the last latest observed forecast in
– 7 days stage next 7 days
Afton 8.96 2 am 3/21 0.06 9.20 7 pm 3/27
&&