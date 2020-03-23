Marc’s Fusion Cafe feeds Noah’s Ark staff lunch

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford restaurant spent part of their Monday lifting up another group in the community.

Marc's Fusion Cafe delivered lunch for the entire Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary staff.

Noah's Ark currently operates under limited hours for pet adoption and curbside sale of dog and cat food.

Marc's Fusion Cafe Co-owner Jim Sola says this is a time to pay it forward in the community.

"We were so lucky at the restaurant with people coming in," Sola said. "We thought we would pass it forward."

The restaurant also served free meals to first responders yesterday.