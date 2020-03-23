 Skip to Content

East soccer team stays positive through social distancing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The East girls soccer team is having some fun while also focusing on team bonding despite social distancing. The Lady E-Rabs released a video on social media showing how they're making the most of a difficult time.

The IHSA has not officially canceled the spring sports season, despite the NCAA making that decision already. These players are holding out hope they'll have some semblance of a soccer season. Team captain Jamie Ward says the team is staying positive and keeping in touch daily. And clearly making the most of a tough situation.

