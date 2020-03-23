 Skip to Content

Cherry Valley Public Library gives online access to library card owners

Coronavirus, News, Top Stories

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — While the Cherry Valley Library remains closed to prevent further spread of COVID-19, workers are still issuing library card numbers remotely.

Residents within the Cherry Valley Public Library District are eligible to receive a library card.

A card number will grant access to the library's online services and eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, movies and online databases.

Applicants can get their physical library cards once the building reopens.

For more information on how to sign up visit: here or email here with questions.

Photo Credit: MGN Image 288730
9/11/2015

Cassandra Bretl

Multimedia Journalist
Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today.
She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate.
She is excited to bring her skills back to the 815 where she is originally from.
You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

