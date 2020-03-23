Cherry Valley Public Library gives online access to library card owners

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — While the Cherry Valley Library remains closed to prevent further spread of COVID-19, workers are still issuing library card numbers remotely.

Residents within the Cherry Valley Public Library District are eligible to receive a library card.

A card number will grant access to the library's online services and eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, movies and online databases.

Applicants can get their physical library cards once the building reopens.

For more information on how to sign up visit: here or email here with questions.