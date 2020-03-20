Stateline businesses pay it forward starting a movement by the community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — At a time where the economy is causing many businesses to shut down, a few of them are still managing to pay it forward.

Elite's Lawn Care in Rockford dropped off packages of toilet paper and water to neighborhoods in the city.

Meanwhile, 50 miles south of Rockford, Amboy Food and Liquor also found a way to pay it forward in their community. The grocery store delivers groceries to dozens elderly customers in the city.

While the acts by the businesses by themselves is worthy of note, what makes both of these stories special is how they inspired the communities around them.

While going door to door, one person stopped a member of Elite Lawn Care to $100 to keep their operation going.

For Amboy Food and Liquor, members of the community volunteered their time to take the grocery store's deliver list from dozens to over 250. Store manager Amit Patel says times like these is where people need to work together.

"We have to stay together in this condition," Patel said. "Everybody knows this is something serious. The thing is, if you are still connected with each other, you can help them out."

The recent spread of coronavirus may change life as we know it, but Elite Lawn Care Owner Everette Bates says this is a chance for us to make simple things like a roll of toilet paper or a bag of groceries unite entire communities.

"Who would have thought that rolls of toiler paper can bring us together," Bates said. We can accomplish anything, anything! But we have to do it together."

Both businesses plan on continuing these programs for the near future.