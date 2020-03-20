Salvation Army closes all retail stores due to COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Salvation Army is the latest to close its doors to retail shoppers in the Stateline amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



The organization made the announcement Friday.



The Salvation Army says the decision comes at the shoppers and employees health and safety.



The Salvation Army hopes they can reopen stores starting on Friday, April 3, but the date is subject to change.



Donations will still be accepted at all store locations. Anyone who is donating is being asked to remain in their vehicles as the donation attendant removes items to prevent unnecessary contact.



Here's a list of reminders for people looking to donate:

Donations still accepted 7 days a week, 10am-6pm

Make contactless donations by just dropping off items into bins

Items such as: clothes, shoes, toys… (full list found here)

Monetary donations welcome (online and in store)