Rock County reports second positive COVID-19 case

ROCK COUNTY (WREX) — Rock County, Wisconsin, health officials report the second case of COVID-19 in the county less than 24 hours after the first case was announced.

The patient is a 29-year-old who is at home in isolation. Health officials say it's unknown at this time if the patient had direct contact with a confirmed positive case.

The Rock County Public Health Department will protect the privacy of the patient and will not release the community where the patient resides.

On Thursday health officials reported the first case in the county, a 57-year-old.

"At this time, community transmission has not been identified in Rock County," the health department said in a news release. "The number of states identified by CDC with community transmission is growing. The Rock County Public Health Department encourages all residents avoid unnecessary travel."

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County, visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website, www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.