Rochelle distillery transitions to make hand sanitizer amid COVID-19

ROCHELLE (WREX) — A distillery in the Stateline has decided to transition from the alcohol business to the cleaning business.



Kennay Farms Distilling in Rochelle announced they've transitioned from spirits to hand sanitizer amid the outbreak of COVID-19.



Here's the what the distillery posted on Facebook:

Kennay Farms Distilling is pleased to announce we have transitioned from spirits to hand sanitizer. We are small enough to make quick decisions but large enough to serve those in need.

Kennay Farms Distilling is the latest distillery in the area to make the transition.



Grant View Distillery in Rockford announced they given the green light to start producing hand sanitzer.



Both distilleries have made the transition following a shortage of hand sanitizer across the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak.