River Flood Watch is in effect

River Flood Watch is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Flood Watch for
the Rock River At Afton.
* From this evening until further notice.
* At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Flooding is possible.
* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached this evening.
&&
River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.
(Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages
– Flood full observed …for 1 pm…
Location stage stage stage/time Sat Sun Mon Tue
Afton 9.0 8.0 8.84 9 am 3/20 9.1 9.1 9.2 9.3
– Highest 24 hour change
– observed in river stage
– stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage
– the last latest observed forecast in
– 7 days stage next 7 days
Afton 8.85 8 am 3/20 0.51 9.40 1 am 3/27
&&