River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…Flood Warning in effect until further notice…
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:30 AM Friday the stage was 15.4 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Wednesday morning and continue
rising to 17.5 feet Thursday evening.
* Impact, At 17.5 feet, Water affects Basten Road in East Dubuque.
&&