River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning in effect until further notice…
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Mississippi River at Camanche.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:30 AM Friday the stage was 15.3 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Tuesday morning and continue
rising to 17.4 feet Friday morning.
* Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water affects low-lying residences at
Albany.
