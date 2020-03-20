River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning in effect until further notice…

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Mississippi River at Camanche.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:30 AM Friday the stage was 15.3 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Tuesday morning and continue

rising to 17.4 feet Friday morning.

* Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water affects low-lying residences at

Albany.

&&