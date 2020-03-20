Friday turns frigid as the weather dries out

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a couple days of rain, the weather turns drier for the end of the work week. However, Friday will have a wintry feel as cold air floods the Stateline.

Frigid Friday:

A cold front responsible for Thursday night's thunderstorms ushers in much colder air for the end of the week. Temperatures were near 60 degrees Thursday night; we only see the upper 30's at the warmest for Friday thanks to this cold air. That's a 20 degree drop!

Strong northwest winds kick in Friday. They should settle down again by the weekend.

Along with the chilly temperatures, strong northwest winds will create very brisk conditions. Winds may gust up to 30 mph throughout the day. These stronger winds keep wind chills in the 20's during the day, then the teens Friday night. Winds do get lighter going into Saturday.

Wind chills stay in the teens to 20's until Saturday afternoon.

The weather does stay dry, with a mainly cloudy sky overhead.

Warming Weekend:

The weekend does get warmer, but remains brisk at times.

Temperatures rebound right away this weekend. However, we won't see a huge climb in conditions. Saturday stays around 40 degrees for a high, with plenty of sunshine. By Sunday, we will be closer to 50 degrees. Partly cloudy weather is expected by then. Winds remain light throughout the weekend.

By next week, conditions are back closer to average. High temperatures return to the 50's early in the week, then the 60's late in the week.

Chances for rain loom on the horizon. Long-range models are still a little split on where the rain tracks, but low chances pop up Tuesday and Thursday. Rockford is close to average on the month for rainfall, so we may end up above average on rain by the end of next week.

Looking way ahead, the Climate Prediction Center shows warmer than usual weather as likely going into the end of the month, so our chilly weekends may go away soon. Above average rainfall may continue through the end of the month, so look for more soggy conditions moving forward.