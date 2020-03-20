Chicago woman rescues infant during attempted carjacking

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a woman pulled her 6-month-old daughter out of a sport utility vehicle to safety after a gun-wielding man tried to carjack it with the infant inside.



The 22-year-old woman was outside the SUV on Thursday afternoon when police say the man pointed a gun at her, took her belongings and ran toward the parked SUV.



The Chicago Tribune reports that as the man got inside, the woman opened the SUV's rear door and scooped up her daughter.



Police say that after another man tried to intervene, the armed man exited the SUV and fled in a dark sedan.