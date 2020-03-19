Winnebago County limits groups to 10 people, asks close contact businesses to suspend services

WATCH LIVE - COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Pritzker announces 4 total COVID-19 deaths in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, March 19, 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County has announced additional efforts to maintain social distancing.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the director at the Winnebago County Health Department, announced the county is recommending no more than 10 people together in a group.



Dr. Martell also asked all close contact businesses, such as hair salons and barbershops, to suspend business to help with social distancing.



Day cares in Rockford will continue to maintain services, but will no longer take on additional children, according to Dr. Martell.



Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says starting on Friday, Mar. 20, visitors at the Rockford City Hall must have an appointment and walk-ins will not be allowed.



Dr. Martell says there's been a total 38 people from Winnebago County tested through a state health lab: 1 test came back positive, 16 tests came back negative and 21 tests are still pending.



Dr. Martell also says there's an additional 82 pending tests that were sent to lab-core at the beginning of the week.