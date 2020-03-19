Threat for strong storms lingers late this evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our overall risk of severe weather is lower this evening, but we are not out of the woods yet. Before midnight, strong to severe storms may erupt and bring the threat of large hail and strong winds.

Thursday thunder:

Severe weather risks remain higher across southern Iowa, with lower risks into the Stateline.

The overall severe risk lowered thanks to a warm front struggling to work northward. Unstable air needed for severe weather is behind the front. Since the warm front only nudges into the Stateline, we won't see as much unstable air as other areas, reducing our severe weather risk. Enough energy may still build in, raising the risk for a few spots.

A storm or two may reach strong to severe strength after 9 pm this evening.

Severe weather hits southern Iowa this evening with large hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. As the weather system sparking this activity moves closer, scattered showers and a few storms develop around the Stateline. Closer to and after 9 pm, strong storms become possible. Wind gusts up to 60 pm and hail may be possible within these storms. South of I-88, a severe storm or two could be possible during this time.

The main risk area for severe weather looks to be south of I-88 through midnight.

Storms should wind down across the board by midnight. Lingering light showers fall through early Friday, but by sunrise we'll be dry for a few days.

Frigid Friday:

Frigid weather strikes again Friday. Temperatures fall quickly into the 30's by Friday morning, and stay there throughout the day. Strong northwest winds kick in, and may gust to 30 mph. The windy weather creates wind chills in the 20's throughout the day. Friday will at least by dry, with a mostly cloudy sky.

Warming Weekend:

The weekend outlook shows temperatures trending upward and returning to the 40's. Saturday looks sunny, while a few clouds roll in on Sunday. Both days should stay dry.

By next week, temperatures keep warming and get into the 50's early in the week, then the 60's possible late in the week. More rain looks possible Tuesday and Thursday.