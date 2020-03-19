Second COVID-19 related death confirmed in Illinois

SANGAMON COUNTY (WREX) — The second person in Illinois has died as a result of COVID-19.



The Sangamon County Health Department in Springfield says a 71-year-old woman has died.



The health department says the woman was a Florida resident who had been visiting the Springfield area when she became ill. The patient had been the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Sangamon County and becomes the first death in that area.



“Now more than ever, we call on our community to take care of themselves and each other, to be vigilant and willing to make sacrifices to help curb the spread of this virus,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Memorial Health System. “That means refraining from going out in public if you are sick, practicing social distancing and frequently washing your hands with soap and water. It is vital that we protect those who are most vulnerable to this virus, including older adults and people with compromised immune systems."

Gov. Pritzker is scheduled to give his daily update on COVID-19 in the state at 2:30 Thursday afternoon. The Winnebago County Health Department is scheduled to do a press conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch both of those live on 13 WREX or stream it by clicking here.