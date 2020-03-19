RPS 205 to offer meals to students out of school because of COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Schools in the state of Illinois are closed for at least two weeks, for some students that means they will not have regular meals.

Rockford Public Schools' Nutrition Services team will give meals to students from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. between March 23 and 30.

Meals will be available at East High School (2929 Charles St.), Flinn Middle School (2525 Ohio Pkwy.), Guilford High School (5620 Spring Creek Rd.) and Kennedy Middle School (520 Pierpont Ave.).

Prepackaged breakfast and lunch will be provided to children ages 2-18.

"We hope families will use our drive-through service, but a walk-up option will also be available at East, Flinn and Kennedy," RPS 205 says.