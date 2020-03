ROCKFORD (WREX) — A pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday night in Rockford. Police say the driver did not stop.

The hit-and-run happened near 12th Ave. and 7th St. around 8:20 p.m. Police say a 52-year-old-man was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Rockford Police.