ROCKFORD (WREX) —A Rockford man has been charged with after a string of burglaries last fall.



Police say Terry Yoho, of Rockford, was taken into custody on Monday, Mar. 16.



The Winnebago County Sheriff's office says the burglaries happened to residential burglaries in the northwest portion of unincorporated Winnebago County in Nov. 2019.



Yoho is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.