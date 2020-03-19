Rockford distillery transitions to make hand sanitizer during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- You may have seen their vodka, rum or whiskey on the shelves locally, but Grant View Distillery is using its power to now help fight COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, Grant View distillery was given the green light to start producing hand sanitzer, something that has been in short supply in the Stateline and across the globe.

"We love bringing quality spirits to our community and are now in a unique position to give back to our community during this time," a facebook post reads.

Grant View will be distilling the product and donating it next week to first responders and local officials.

John Gustafson, of Gustafson Farms, will donate the corn to help make the alcohol for the hand sanitizer. It will be delivered in small, 2-4 ounce bottles.

"By supporting each other and working together we will get through these difficult times!" the post reads.