Rock County confirms first positive case of COVID-19

ROCK COUNTY (WREX) — Rock County, Wisconsin reports its first positive test of COVID-19.

The Rock County Public Health Department made the announcement Thursday, saying the person is 57 years old and is in isolation at home.

There is no known direct contact with a positive case, although there is known travel to attend an event in Chicago, according to health officials.

“We are in contact with this individual and will directly notify close contacts with additional guidance," said Marie-Noel Sandoval, Health Officer.

Health officials said they wouldn't release more details to respect the patient's privacy. The health department did not release information about where the patient resides.

“We continue collaborating with our local, state, and federal partners to minimize the impact on our community. Please do your part by following suspensions and recommendations," said Sandoval.

The Rock County Public Health Department responsibilities include:

Contact confirmed COVID-19 cases

Identification and direct notification of close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases and provide additional guidance

Collaborate with partners to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on Rock County

To reduce the risk of getting sick, we advise everyone to follow these simple steps:

Practice social distancing

Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water

Cover coughs and sneezes

Avoid touching your face

Stay home when you are sick

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County, visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website, www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.