River Flood Watch is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

The Flood Watch continues for

The Mississippi River at Camanche

* Until further notice.

* At 8:30 PM Thursday the stage was 14.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is possible.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Wednesday evening…and continue

rising to 17.1 feet Thursday morning.

* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination

with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence

in the river reaching flood stage.

