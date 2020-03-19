River Flood Watch is in effect

River Flood Watch is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
The Flood Watch continues for
The Mississippi River at Camanche
* Until further notice.
* At 8:30 PM Thursday the stage was 14.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Wednesday evening…and continue
rising to 17.1 feet Thursday morning.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination
with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence
in the river reaching flood stage.
&&