River Flood Watch is in effect

River Flood Watch is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Watch for
The Rock River near Joslin
* Until further notice.
* At 9:45 AM Thursday the stage was 10.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Saturday…and continue rising to
12.7 feet Sunday.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination
with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence
in the river reaching flood stage.
&&