River Flood Watch is in effect

Updated
Last updated today at 9:02 pm
3:06 pm

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

The Flood Watch continues for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque
* Until further notice.
* At 2:30 PM Thursday the stage was 15.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Wednesday morning…and continue
rising to 17.5 feet Thursday morning.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination
with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence
in the river reaching flood stage.

