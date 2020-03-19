River Flood Watch from SAT 5:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Green County
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Flood Watch for
the Pecatonica River At Martintown.
* From Saturday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.
* At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.5 feet.
* Flooding is possible.
* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached Saturday afternoon.
&&
River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.
(Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages
– Flood full observed …for 1 pm…
Location stage stage stage/time Fri Sat Sun Mon
Martintown 13.5 9.5 9.14 9 am 3/19 10.7 13.3 13.8 13.8
– Highest 24 hour change
– observed in river stage
– stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage
– the last latest observed forecast in
– 7 days stage next 7 days
Martintown 11.83 9 am 3/12 0.18 13.80 7 pm 3/23
&&