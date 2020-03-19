River Flood Watch from SAT 5:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Watch for

the Pecatonica River At Martintown.

* From Saturday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

* At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.5 feet.

* Flooding is possible.

* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached Saturday afternoon.

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging

locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past

precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted

precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours

in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the

future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages

– Flood full observed …for 1 pm…

Location stage stage stage/time Fri Sat Sun Mon

Martintown 13.5 9.5 9.14 9 am 3/19 10.7 13.3 13.8 13.8

– Highest 24 hour change

– observed in river stage

– stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage

– the last latest observed forecast in

– 7 days stage next 7 days

Martintown 11.83 9 am 3/12 0.18 13.80 7 pm 3/23

&&