River Flood Advisory is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Advisory continues for

The Rock River at Latham Park, or from Swanson Road in Roscoe

downstream to Shorewood Park in Loves Park.

* until further notice.

* At 730 PM Thursday the stage was 7.4 feet.

* Action stage is 8.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 8.1 feet by Monday morning.

* Impact…At 8.0 feet…Water overflows low-lying river banks along

Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago

County considers “no wake” order for the Rock River.

&&