Police seize more than 300 grams of heroin from Beloit man

BELOIT (WREX) — A Beloit man faces multiple charges after police recover 320 grams of cocaine in his possession.



Marcus Casey, 34, of Beloit, was taken into custody on Mar. 12.



Authorities say an undercover investigation led to the seizure of 320 grams of heroin, a gun and "other drugs."



Casey was previously convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm in Illinois and sentenced to 8 years in prison.

“Investigating drug traffickers involved in the distribution of heroin and other dangerous narcotics is a priority for DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation,” said AG Kaul. “Thanks to the work of local, state, and federal law enforcement in this investigation, hundreds of grams of heroin have been seized and won’t be able to harm Wisconsinites.”