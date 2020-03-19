Owner of “close contact business” reacts to recommended closure

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — As more cases of COVID-19 were announced throughout the state on Thursday, Winnebago County leaders take precautions with another round of business closures.

This time, it's places that have close contact with customers, like tattoo and body piercing shops, hair and nail salons, and massage parlors. The Winnebago County Health Department is recommending those business close their doors.

13 News spoke to the owner of one local hair salon about how the closure will impact her business.

For two year, Sabrena Ferguson has rented a suite in Vanity Room, but for the last few weeks, her routine has changed because of the coronavirus.

"I've been disinfecting every tool I have with Barbicide, which is like a hospital-grade disinfectant," Ferguson explains. "I've been disinfecting my tools, all my equipment, my chair, my shampoo bowl, and washing my hands before and after each client."

Despite the cleanliness of her business, people still have fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

"I've had five cancellations this week," Ferguson says.

According to health officials, her precautions aren't enough in the midst of this global pandemic.

"They (close contact businesses) can't maintain social distancing as part of their routine service," Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says.

Ferguson says she's not sure if she has to close her doors, but if she does, she's not sure how she'll get by.

"I still have to make a living, I can't not work," Ferguson says. "I hope everyone understands why small businesses are still trying to stay open. We're just trying to make ends meat and keep everyone else safe in the process."

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has said repeatedly that he's been working to help small business owners.

"At the city, we're getting creative with opportunities to help small businesses," Mayor McNamara explains. "One of those opportunities that we are working with is recapitalizing the Northern Illinois Community Development Corporation Fund to help those small businesses impacted."

At Ferguson's business, she says on a good day, she can make $600, but with the future of her business in question, she hopes those good days come back sooner rather than later.

Ferguson says if she doesn't close, her clients can still cancel appointments without facing a fee.