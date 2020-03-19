No visitors allowed at Mercyhealth without approval

ROCKFORD (WREX) — To help enact social distancing, Mercyhealth has announced new visitor restrictions.



Mercyhealth announced no visitors are allowed until further notice unless the health care team has approved of a visitor.



Mercyhealth also says the new policy is for the safety of its patients and staff.



Here's a list of those will be allowed in upon approval:

Pediatric patients—two visitors at a time upon approval

Women in labor—one visitor at a time upon approval

Adult patients undergoing surgery/procedure—one visitor at a time upon approval

Patients who require assistance with medical decision making

End-of-life situations

No visitors under age 18

To ensure compliance with this new visitor policy, only main entrances will be accessible to patients and approved visitors. Entrances are staffed and monitored by Visitor Representatives to ensure compliance. Individuals who meet the entrance criteria will be provided a badge and instructions.