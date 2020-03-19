 Skip to Content

Man faces federal charges in Illinois trooper’s killing

12:33 pm Illinois News, Top Stories

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a southern Illinois man accused of fatally shooting a state trooper on drug and weapons charges.

U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft announced Thursday that 46-year-old Christopher R. Grant of East St. Louis, faces eight counts including using a firearm to murder Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense.

The 33-year-old Hopkins was fatally shot Aug. 23 while serving a search warrant.

Grant also faces three counts of distributing crack cocaine, maintaining a drug house and other charges. Online court records don't list an attorney for Grant.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Assignment Editor at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also produced ’13 News Today’ from 2017-2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content