Man faces federal charges in Illinois trooper’s killing

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a southern Illinois man accused of fatally shooting a state trooper on drug and weapons charges.



U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft announced Thursday that 46-year-old Christopher R. Grant of East St. Louis, faces eight counts including using a firearm to murder Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense.



The 33-year-old Hopkins was fatally shot Aug. 23 while serving a search warrant.



Grant also faces three counts of distributing crack cocaine, maintaining a drug house and other charges. Online court records don't list an attorney for Grant.