 Skip to Content

Man drives himself to the hospital after getting shot at Rockford intersection

9:30 pm Crime, News, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting.

Police say a man was shot at the intersection of Cunningham Street and Sanford Street just after 8:30 p.m..

The man who was shot drove himself to the hospital, according to police.

Police did not say where the man was injured, or how serious the injuries were.

Police also did not say if a suspect was in custody, or give a suspect description.

This is a developing story.

James Stratton

James Stratton is the Evening Anchor at 13 WREX and reports for 13 Investigates He joined the team in August, 2018 after working at KWQC TV-6 in Davenport Iowa. His work in Illinois and Iowa has been awarded in both states, along with Edward R. Murrow and Emmy Awards at 13 WREX.

Related Articles

Skip to content