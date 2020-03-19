Man drives himself to the hospital after getting shot at Rockford intersection

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting.

Police say a man was shot at the intersection of Cunningham Street and Sanford Street just after 8:30 p.m..

The man who was shot drove himself to the hospital, according to police.

Police did not say where the man was injured, or how serious the injuries were.

Police also did not say if a suspect was in custody, or give a suspect description.

This is a developing story.