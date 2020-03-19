Local gyms turn to virtual workouts amid the coronavirus outbreak

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the Covid-19 pandemic continues across the country, fitness professionals in our region say now it's more important than ever to be on top of your health.

"Just for your mental health I think it's a really big deal, especially when you might be stuck inside for a little bit, lets get the endorphins going and keep moving," says Dina Duy, head coach manager at Crossfit Super Cell.

The coronavirus outbreak is shutting down businesses across the stateline, including gyms, and as a substitute for in-person work outs, many are turning to virtual classes.

The YMCA of Rock River Valley closed all of its facilities until the end of March and has partnered with Les Mills, an online workout service, to give it's members the opportunity to maintain their wellness at home.

"This is out of an abundance of caution, we want to make sure we're doing our part to flatten that curve, says Holli Tank, healthy living director at the YMCA of Rock River Valley.

"You just click the link and it brings up a bunch of videos, it even has one for kids, so you can even get your kids involved. Get everyone moving in the living room," says Tank.

Crossfit Super Cell says they have body weight options for all of their at-home work outs, as well as equipment check out options for it's members.

"They can take equipment home with them to make it really nice, so they can still do their fitness at home," says Duy.

Duy also says the gym has plans in the works to start streaming their daily workouts with clients in the coming weeks.

Movement Fitness in Rockford is also streaming its workouts daily, and co-owners Justin and Theresa Kegley say they want their clients to stay active and use this time to challenge themselves.

"This workout might not look like what you've been doing, but if we're in for two weeks, we can continue to make sure we make progress," says Justin.

"Everyone's looking for a little bit of hope, a little bit of light, looking for some positive news," says Theresa, "and we want to share that with not just Rockford, but the rest of our community out there."

No matter where you work out, fitness professionals say it's important you do.