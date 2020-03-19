Kohl’s to temporarily close all stores due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kohl's will temporarily close its stores nationwide because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure takes effect Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. local time, according to a news release.

“To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1. We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s App, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country.”

Kohl’s will continue to serve its millions of customers through Kohls.com and Kohl’s App and will ship their desired items directly to their homes.

Kohl’s will provide further updates, including news on store reopenings, at Corporate.Kohls.com.