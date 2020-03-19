Experts say flooding woes could continue along Pecatonica in years to come

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One year ago, the Pecatonica River in Freeport crested at its highest level since 1933.

"It was hell on earth," says Freeport resident Shawn Starry.

"We were displaced, we had to stay at Highland Community College for seven days. Whatever clothes we had on at that time was what we wore for a week."

At over 17 feet, the river surpassed major flood stage, landing in the top ten highest crests since record keeping began.

Flood waters eventually started seeping in to the main living area of Starry's home and his basement flooded entirely. To make matters worse, the electric box was ruined, freezing his basement into a solid block of ice as temperatures plunged that week.

"The worst nightmare I've ever lived through," says Starry.

Starry is still in his home and says he doesn't have the resources to fix the aftermath of last year's flooding, or leave.

Scientists say flooding like what we saw last year could become more common with heavier rainfalls, higher river levels in general and greater seasonal extremes.

"There has definitely been an upward trend in the amount of water flowing through that gauge over the years," says Jessica Brooks, service hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Davenport.

Flooding is nothing new along the Pecatonica, however, it's easier to look at years where flooding did not occur.

"There have been 14 years since 1935 where the Pecatonica at Freeport did not reach action stage," says Brooks.

Last year, precipitation amounts in Freeport were 147% above the yearly average, with over 53 inches total.

Scientists say it isn't a matter of if Freeport will flood again, but when.

"The big similarities this year is the soil moisture," says Brooks. "Extreme wet conditions across the river basins. If we're unable to dry those soils out, we'll keep the higher risk of spring flooding."

Leaving residents like Shawn Starry hoping for the best but bracing for the worst with very few options left.