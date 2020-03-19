Dense Fog Advisory from THU 6:41 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De
Kalb, Kane, DuPage and Northern Cook Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&