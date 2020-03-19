Chicago public schools cancels school through much of April

CHICAGO (NBC) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that Chicago Public Schools will remain closed for much of April.

NBC Chicago reports the mayor, in an address to the city Thursday, extended the closure of city schools from March 30 to April 20, with classes set to resume on April 21.

"We need to give parents and guardians plenty of advance notice about this reality and the ability to plan," she said. "CPS and the city will continue to support you in the ways that they have through these early days of the school closures."

The announcement came after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois health officials announced at least 134 new confirmed cases of the virus, lifting the state total to 422 with expectations that number will continue to rise "exponentially."

There have been four fatalities associated with the virus so far in Illinois and the state's health department said they anticipate additional deaths.

Statewide, the confirmed cases include people between the ages of 9 and 91 in at least 22 counties.