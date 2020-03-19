 Skip to Content

Boylan’s Brown gets AP All-State Honorable Mention

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan senior Anthony Brown was the lone player from the area in the 3-A or 4-A classifications to earn All-State recognition. Brown was named 3-A All-State Honorable Mention by the Associated Press.

He averaged about 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks per game, helping lead the Titans to a NIC-10 conference title. Brown shot 63 percent from the floor, including 47 percent from 3-point range. He also helped the Titans win a Regional championship before falling in the Sectional semifinals, which turned out to be the final night of basketball in the state. The next day, the sports world started to shut down due to the spread of COVID-19.

