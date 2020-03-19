Boone County adopts disaster declaration due to pandemic

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Boone County board approved a disaster declaration Wednesday night due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The declaration allows the county to receive federal and state funds for relief. There are no positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County. Its neighbor, Winnebago County, has one confirmed case as of Thursday morning.

Questions regarding COVID-19 may be directed to Boone County Health Department’s COVID-19 information line at 815-547-8561 or COVID19@boonehealth.org.

Questions regarding the declaration itself may directed to the Boone County Administration Department at 815-547-4770.