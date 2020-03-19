Blood centers start challenge to encourage donations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After fear over coronavirus stifled donations last week, blood centers are issuing a challenge to their communities.

The Rock River Blood Center along with the other blood centers in Illinois began the #GiveBloodChallenge on Thursday.

The challenge involves every person who gives blood to post a picture and tag 10 of their friends challenging them to follow suit.

Blood centers hope the challenge can help recover an estimated 130,000 units of lost blood across the nation.

Leaders at the Rock River Blood Center like Director of Operations Lisa Entrikin say it's safe to donate.

"We ask our staff to take their temperatures every day to make sure they are fever free," Entrikin said. "

Entrikin also said that potential donors should stay home if they traveled to any level three countries over the past month, or that are showing any flu-like symptoms.