Amazon temporarily closes grocery delivery due high demand from coronavirus

(WREX) — Amazon has temporarily closed its grocery delivery service “Ships & Sold from Pantry” due to high volume of orders amid COVID-19 outbreak.



The store says if you have an order in route or is being processed, you will still get the order.



The store will not accept new orders at this time.



Here's the full statement on Amazon's website:

"Due to high order volumes, Pantry is not accepting new orders at this time. This means that items listed as “Ships & Sold from Pantry” cannot be added to your cart. We apologize for this inconvenience, and are working with our partners to get these items back in stock as quickly as possible.



You can still shop for household staples and other essentials through the following stores: Fresh, Whole Foods, or Grocery and Household products here. At this time, due to high demand, other stores may have limited availability and delivery.



If you placed a Pantry order recently and are waiting on delivery, you will still receive your shipment."