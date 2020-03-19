A side of toilet paper? Ashton cafe helps with shortage

ASHTON (WREX) -- We've seen the shortage of toilet paper at the grocery store, but what about getting a roll with your meal?

Huddle Cafe and Pizza in Ashton, Illinois served food at the door of its cafe Thursday, but also gave a free roll of TP to guests who ordered two meals.

Even with the mandate on businesses closing for dine-in customers, the cafe said it wanted to spread kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Not to make this as a satire, but also put in some positive and optimism that we're in this together," said Owner Lirim Mimini. "Let's help each other out."

The Huddle Cafe in Ashton has served customers for nearly 22 years.