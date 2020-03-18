Winnebago, Stephenson county jails suspend visits until further notice

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — Two jails in the Stateline have modified their policies amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



The Winnebago County Sheriff's office says they've suspended all personal visits to the jail until further notice. Mark Karner, the PIO for the sheriff's office, says in person visits from attorneys are discouraged, but are allowed in unusual circumstances or by court order.



Visitors will also not be allowed at the Stephenson County Jail until further notice, too.



Steve Stovall, the jail administrator, says the jail is trying to stop any outside contact due to the virus.



The jail does offer inmates unlimited phone calls.



Stovall says the jail has been monitoring jails across the country, including in Georgia and Alabama, to see how they've handled the situation thus far.



Stovall also says the jail tried a different method for jail visits before coming to this conclusion.